‘Big Bang Theory’ – Sean McComb Says World Level All Irish Fight is ‘Inevitable’

Sean McComb says an all-Irish world title showdown with Pierce O’Leary could be ‘inevitable’.

Fresh off the back of his victory over Ben Crocker in Sheffield, the Belfast southpaw expects to break into the IBF’s top 10, a move that would put him within striking distance of a shot at the organisation’s reigning champion, Richardson Hitchins.

However, ‘The Public Nuisance’ has a ‘Big Bang’ theory and can see a fight with EBU European champion, O’Leary, happening at world level.

The 33-year-old has mapped out a busy year ahead and revealed that talks are already underway with GBM promoter Izzy Asif about bringing a major night of boxing back to Belfast early in 2026.

“I’ve been talking to Izzy Asif about potentially doing a show in Belfast in February or March next year,” McComb explained. “Then I’d like a world title fight later in the year.”

While Hitchins remains firmly in his sights, McComb also sees a domestic collision course forming with O’Leary. The undefeated Sheriff Street native has been steadily climbing the rankings himself and, like McComb, is considered a world-title-level contender.

“I think Pierce O’Leary is also capable of winning a world title, so maybe you see us in an all-Irish world title fight in 2026,” McComb said. “I think a clash between us is inevitable.”

McComb and O’Leary have been linked in recent times, speaking before Saturday’s IBF European title win, the Belfast man said it’s a fight that has previously been discussed.

“I’ve asked to fight [O’Leary] numerous times now. It’s fallen through for a few reasons, and I don’t quite know why, but that fight’s definitely on my radar. “I would take that fight in the morning, and I’m sure he’d do the same, so maybe it’s inevitable.”