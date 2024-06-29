Headline NewsLatestNewsPro News

Perfect 10 – Title hopeful Tiernan Bradley moves into double figures

Tiernan Bradley took a big step toward a title fight and a homecoming with another momentum-building win in Coventry tonight.

Fighting for the second time under the GBM banner, the Tyrone native registered a tenth career win.

‘Irish’ defeated Kurt Jackson live in DAZN, taking it 78-73 on the cards.

A stoppage win looked likely when the Brighton-trained fighter dropped the English fighter in the first round but Jackson rose to his feet and continued to show his durability over the remaining seven hours.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com before another impressive win, Bradley revealed he had title plans and hopes to challenge for a strap on a proposed Galway card in August.

“Currently we are looking at other titles than the Irish. It doesn’t matter if it’s against an Irish or English opponent it will be the same outcome me with a belt wrapped around my waist,” he said.

