Loving Liverpool – Rivals Morrissey and Cronin win on DAZN Conlan Card

Past and future opponents Jamie Morrissey and Kevin Cronin both celebrated victory in the present.

The former BUI Celtic and Irish title rivals fought in the same ring at the Olympia in Liverpool tonight but not at the same time as Conlan Boxing looked to build the Trilogy.

Morrissey was the first of the Munster men into the ring as he contested the first ever Conlan Boxing promoted fight in Liverpool.

The two-weight BUI Celtic champion had too much for Hussein Itaba winning every round to a 60-54 win.

The fight was the Shaun Kelly trained fighter’s first since he lost to Emmett Brennan on the undercard of Katie Taylor – Chantelle Cameron II.

Speaking to Irish-boxing before the bout the 29-year-old all-Irish veteran said he was happy to take a learning fight and get some rounds in. However, he indicated that a third installment with Cronin is in the works.

If that is the case, Cronin played his part as he bossed and beat Serhii Kesendzov in the following fight.

The Kerry man dominated from start to finish to get his second win under the Conlan Boxing banner, the referee scoring it 59-56 in his favour.

Eager to impress the cameras in the first clash on the main broadcast pressed from the off looking to land big right hands. He ate some jabs in the process but his opponent tasted the power and felt a body shot by the end of the first round. The second followed a similar pattern with the cumulative effect of the Kerry mans shot taking control.

As if to ensure he wasn't stopped showed flashes of ambition in the third, but other than that it was one-way traffic with 'The Kingdom Warrior' boxing off a regular and solid jab and showing nice backhand variety off it.

There was an up in pace across the fourth and fifth as Cronin pushed for a stoppage. However, Ksendzov showed just why he has only been stopped three times in 26 defeats and has taken prospects the distance, showing al manner of survival instincts. Regardless Cronin dominated throughout and got an eight career win.