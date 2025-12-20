Patsy Joyce Nominated for Prestigous RTE Gong

Patsy Joyce has been nominated for the RTE Young Sports Person of the Year.

The talented teen has been recognized for a brilliant breakout 2025 and now battles seven other young talents for the prestigious gong.

The 11-time National moved from youth prospect to Elite star over the last 12 months, winning World Championship bronze in his first year in senior boxing.

His World Championship medal was Ireland’s first male medal at the grade since Joe Ward, Joyce’s cousin’s World Championship medal win in 2017.

The Olympic Mullingar boxer entered the tournament in Liverpool as the youngest member of Team Ireland and the youngest in his weight class in the competition.

En route to the semi final the 20-year-old defeated Jaeyong Shin of Korea, Cuban-born Bulgarian Olympian and World and European medalist, Javier Ibanez Diaz and Uzbekistan’s Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov – an Asian champion and World Boxing Cup medalist, a veteran 11 years his senior.

Joyce is among 6 nominees, including Alex Dunne, the first Irish driver to win an F2 race, winning in Bahrain and Italy, Conor Kelly crowned best Under-20 400 metres runner in Europe by winning gold at the European Athletics U20 Championships, John Short gold medallist in the 200m backstroke at the European Short-Course Championships and double gold at the World Junior Championships in both the 100m and 200m backstroke, Michael Noonan – youngest ever scorer of a UEFA Conference League goal, finding the net for Shamrock Rovers v Molde at the age of 16, Roisin Ni Rian who won a hat-trick of silver medal at the World Para Swimming Championships plus two further bronze medals and Sean Butterly winner of a gold medal in the Junior Men’s K1 at the ICF Canoe Marathon World Championships in Hungary.

This Saturday at 8.05pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, Joanne Cantwell, Darragh Maloney and David Gillick will present the RTÉ Sport Awards 2025 from Studio 4 in RTÉ.