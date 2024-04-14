Padraig McCrory Reveals the One Fight That Could Tempt him to Fight on

Padraig McCrory’s love for an all-Irish battle could prove key in his delaying retirement.

The popular Belfast super middle has revealed retirement has become a serious option since he lost to Edgar Berlanga in Florida earlier this year.

The 36-year-old does want to battle on but in true working-class hero fashion is wondering if that would prove the best decision for his family.

He has been debating his next move over the last few weeks and when speaking to Irish-boxing.com late last month he confirmed a decision had yet to be made.

‘The Hammer’ also revealed there was one proposed fight that was making the decision to exit stage left that bit harder.

A possible clash with Luke Keeler has been muted and McCrory, who beat Stevie Collins and Sean McGlinchey in domestic affairs, admits it’s the kind of fight to tempt him to fight on.

“If there is any fight that makes sense for me to come back, I think that makes the most sense,” McCrory told Irish-boxing.com.

“I enjoy all Irish fights. I’ve had two and they’ve been two of the best nights of my life. That’s the fighter in me talking but I’ve got to make the correct decision,” he adds before revealing the delima element to the proposal.

“There has been talk of it after the Berlanga fight but I’ve been brushing it off and pushing it away because I don’t want to get Luke’s hopes up or my own hopes up because the fighter in me would take that fight tomorrow. . What’s needed for that fight is a 10-week camp, time away from my family again, is a reduction in my hours in work. Again it’s talks and discussions that have to happen and it’s a decision that has to be made very soon.”

Keeler is certainly keen, the former WBO middleweight world title challenger has been open about his desire to officially bow out in one more big fight.

Boxing Tickets NI is reporting the that McCrory and Keeler are being lined up for an August 3 SSE Arena hosted Conlan Boxing promoted card.