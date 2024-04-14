‘They’re Never Going to Win ‘ – Frampton Tells McGuigan to Stop Mentioning the Fallout

Carl Frampton believes the McGuigan’s only serve to shine a negative spotlight on themselves they raise the now infamous acrimonious split.

‘The Jackal’ reluctantly moved to counter recent Barry McGuigan claims, while doing media duties in England this week.

The former two-weight world champion doesn’t believe fight fans will side with his fellow Irish boxing legend no matter what he says about the ending of their relationship and thus says he doesn’t understand why it’s a topic his former manager raises.

The TNT pundit also pointed out that the Monaghan man’s claims wouldn’t have had the legendary career he’s had but for his influence were disrespectful to all those who worked him across the amateur and pro codes.

“I don’t even want to talk about it anymore,” Frampton told Boxing Social. “They keep bringing it up but I don’t think it’s ever going to go well. It’s egotistical. You’d have to ask them [why they keep bringing it up] but they’re never going to win so I suggest they should stop talking about it.

“It’s very disrespectful to the other people that have trained me in my career. You’ve got to remember Barry approached me to turn pro, I was a number one fighter in the four nations at featherweight, so it wasn’t as if they got some moron and turned him into a world champion.

“Shane is a great trainer, and Barry was good as a promoter and manager to get me the attention but to say I couldn’t have done it without them is hugely egotistical.”

The former featherweight world champion shared legal proceedings with the Belfast star after they parted ways back in 2017 – and the relationship has been broken beyond repair since.