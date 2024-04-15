CONFIRMED – The Irish Team to Contest the European Championship

An 11-strong Ireland team will contest the 2024 European Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, from April 15th.

The team includes Paris Olympics qualified boxers, reigning lightweight champ Kellie Harrington, double Olympians Michaela Walsh (57kg) and Aoife O’Rourke (75g); 63.5kg Dean Clancy and heavyweight, Jack Marley.

High Performance Director, Tricia Heberle, says “This is a very strong team, fresh from a dual-nations camp with Ukraine, which culminated in an International – Ireland won 10:2. While this is an Olympic preparatory tournament for boxers already qualified for the Games, it is vital performance and carding opportunity for all team members. ”

High Performance Head Coach, Zauri Antia, says “This will be a very tough tournament, as many federations will use this championship to prepare for Paris. There will be no easy wins but every boxer on the team is prepared, is focused, and knows their goals.”

Ireland has won a total of 76 medals at European Championships since 1925, including 25 gold. Ireland’s men stand 10th in the overall medals table of 47 countries. Ireland’s women are 5th in the medals table, out of 30 countries.

The team travels to Serbia with the support of Sport Ireland and the Institute of Sport, in the form of Team Doctor, SI’s Dr. Valerie Hayes.

Over 30 federations are expected to contest the championships. The draw takes place on April 18th; April 26th is a rest day, and finals will be boxed on April 28th.

Prize money will be awarded in all weight categories, from quarter finalists to champions. Those finishing at the QF stage will receive $1,000; bronze medalists will be awarded $5,000 apiece. Winning silver means a $10,000 award, and champions will get $15,000.

Watch

The EUBC is expected to live-stream the championships on its YouTube channel. Links will become available on the day of boxing.

Team

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim

71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin