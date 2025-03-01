Crocker – Donovan – How to Watch Running Order

Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan contest one of the most eagerly anticipated all-Irish fights in recent history when they meet in Belfast tonight.

The pair top Matchroom’s Point of Pride card at the SSE Arena as they fight for the right to challenge for the IBF welterweight world title.

The card also includes all Irish fights in the form of Tommy McCarthy versus Steven Ward and Ruadhan Farrell and Gerard Hughes grudge match, as well as big fights for Padraig McCrory, Kurt Walker and Shauna Browne who take on Craig Richards, Leon Woodstock and Elif Nur Thuran respectively. Jack O’Neill also sees action fighting in his fourth fight on major card.

The fight night can be watched live on DAZN at 19:00 Irish time. There is Before the Bell action which can be viewed on Matchroom’s Youtube Channel.