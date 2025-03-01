Crocker – Donovan – How to Watch Running Order
Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan contest one of the most eagerly anticipated all-Irish fights in recent history when they meet in Belfast tonight.
The pair top Matchroom’s Point of Pride card at the SSE Arena as they fight for the right to challenge for the IBF welterweight world title.
The card also includes all Irish fights in the form of Tommy McCarthy versus Steven Ward and Ruadhan Farrell and Gerard Hughes grudge match, as well as big fights for Padraig McCrory, Kurt Walker and Shauna Browne who take on Craig Richards, Leon Woodstock and Elif Nur Thuran respectively. Jack O’Neill also sees action fighting in his fourth fight on major card.
The fight night can be watched live on DAZN at 19:00 Irish time. There is Before the Bell action which can be viewed on Matchroom’s Youtube Channel.
|ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
16:30 DOORS OPEN
17:00 LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL
6 x 3 mins Middleweight contest
AARON BOWEN 161.2 lbs v JUAN CRUZ CHACHEIRO 171.3 lbs
(Coventry, England) (Buenos Aires, Argentina)
followed by
4 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest
JACK O’NEILL 124.1 lbs v MOHAMMED WAKO 122.9 lbs
(Belfast, Northern Ireland) (York, England)
followed by
10 x 2 mins Lightweight contest
SHAUNA BROWNE 134.5 lbs v ELIF NUR TURHAN 134.9 lbs
(Clonmel, Ireland) (Istanbul, Turkey)
followed by
8 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest
RUADHAN FARRELL 123.7 lbs v GERARD HUGHES 124.3 lbs
(Belfast, Northern Ireland) (Ballycastle, Northern Ireland)
19:00 LIVE ON DAZN
10 x 3 mins Cruiserweight contest
TOMMY MCCARTHY 199.5 lbs v STEVEN WARD 199.7 lbs
(Belfast, Northern Ireland) (Newtonabbey, Northern Ireland)
followed by
10 x 2 mins Featherweight contest
KURT WALKER 126.8 lbs v LYON WOODSTOCK 126 lbs
(Lisburn, Ireland) (Leicester, England)
followed by
10 x 2 mins Featherweight contest
CRAIG RICHARDS 174.9lbs v PADRAIG MCCRORY 174.9 lbs
(Crystal Palace, England) (Belfast, Northern Ireland)
followed by
12 x 3 mins IBF WELTERWEIGHT WORLD TITLE FINAL ELIMINATOR
LEWIS CROCKER 146.7 lbs v PADDY DONOVAN 146.1 lbs
(Belfast, Northern Ireland) (Limerick, Ireland)