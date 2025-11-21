Paddy Walsh Open to Tony McGlynn Clash— After More Schooling

Paddy Walsh says a showdown with Tony McGlynn is a real possibility but not just yet.

The Kerry native name dropped the Dub after the JB Promotions’ last fight.

Responding, Jay Byrne, McGylnn’s promoter, said an offer would be in the post. Speaking ahead of his latest fight, a clash against Kasey Brandon in Newark, ‘Pretty Boy’ suggested he’d welcome fight talks, although he doesn’t think it has to be made just yet.

The Munster man believes it’s one that can play out after he’s done all his pro schooling.

“Yes, Tony McGlynn’s name was mentioned. He is a great fighter. Maybe something can be organised down the line. It might not be for 3 or 4 fights as we have plans set out, but after my apprenticeship is finished, I’ll be looking for titles around 135/140 pounds,” Walsh told Irish-boxing.com ahead of his latest outing.

This weekend marks a key developmental step for the rising lightweight as he graduates to six-round action for the first time — a move Walsh says feels perfectly timed.

“Moving to six rounds is no problem, it was expected from my last fights. I’ve had seven four-rounders so I’m happy to push on with sixes now.

“Camp has been great. I always train hard and try to improve my game every single day, so I just keep learning.”

A major part of that development has been high-level sparring, particularly with Stevie McKenna, a fellow boxing brother and a fighter Walsh holds in extremely high regard.

“Sparring with Stevie is always great experience for me. He is a top-level fighter and I love the experience.”

Moving to six rounds also makes the older of two boxing siblings formally eligible for entry into the title picture.

“Yes, this makes me eligible for a title,” he comments.



“Maybe end of next year I’ll start pushing more for them, but for now I have Saturday night ahead and we’re in talks for early dates next year, so we’ll see after that.”