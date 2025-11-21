Duggan’s Power Play – Young Dub Embraces His Punching Potential Ahead of Fourth U.S. Fight

Cian Duggan isn’t shying away from the obvious.

Three fights into his professional career, the 23-year-old Dubliner has yet to need the final bell — and as he heads into his fourth outing in America this weekend, his growing reputation as a KO puncher is something he’s leaning into rather than running from.

For Duggan, the professional ranks immediately felt like home. A place where he can make his power and patience count.

“I’ve learned that in the pro game all it takes is one punch to change a fight, so full concentration is needed every second of the fight,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I always knew I would be better suited to being a pro because the longer the fight goes on, the better I become. In the amateurs, it felt like once the fight really got going it was already halfway through, so you’re playing catch-up and rushing your work.”

Now, with room to settle, stalk, and land with intention, the power that was always there is beginning to shine through.

“I always knew I had power but was never fully confident to commit to my shots,” Duggan admits. “My coaches Jason Kelly in Boston and Karl Sheridan senior in Dublin have worked a lot with me on letting my hands go more. It’s something I needed before turning professional. We still have a lot of improving to do before we get to the top, but I’m still only 23 and to be 4-0, please God, in my first two months as a pro is a dream start.”

The fights and knockouts might be piling up, but the Cherry Orchard graduate insists he isn’t obsessing over maintaining perfection. Still — he’s happy to keep the streak alive as long as the openings present themselves.

“I would love to maintain the 100% KO rate as long as I can, but it’s not something I think about often to be honest,” he says. “I’m improving at a very fast pace so every fight I’ll look to show the improvements me and my team have made.”

Duggan has set up boxing life in the States and has taken quickly to the U.S. boxing circuit, where his fanbase is growing at surprising speed.

“I love fighting in America, the fan base I’ve built up over here are very loyal,” he says. “A lot of them come to every single fight along with new faces every time. I’m forever grateful to my team, all my sponsors and everyone who buys a ticket — it means the world to me.”

But despite the momentum stateside, the young Dub hopes an Irish homecoming isn’t too far away.

“Hopefully in 2026 I can make my Irish debut at some stage, but that’s all in God’s hands.”

Victory against David Rodrigues would see Duggan with a record most pros usually boast after 18 months on the job. Granted the opposition have not been overly testing but it’s a lot of experience crammed into an extremely fast start for the prospect.

“Coming into the pro game, I didn’t know what to expect, but it was always the plan to stay as active as possible,” he comments. “I was fortunate to meet a great manager in Boston in Danny Kelly and a great coach in Jason Kelly, who made me feel at home and helped me understand the business side of the professional game.”

There’s a strong support system behind him too.

“I can’t thank them and their family enough, and also my father’s best friend Tom and his wife Kristine for looking after me while I’m here. Without people like them I wouldn’t be able to dedicate my life to boxing.”

Final Fight of 2025 — Then Eyes Forward

This weekend marks Duggan’s last assignment of the year before recharging at home.

“Yes, this will be my last fight of 2025. I’ll be back in Dublin the week after and enjoy a family holiday over Christmas,” he confirms.

“The plans for 2026 are in the hands of my team who I put full trust into. I’m predicting another busy year and an even better version of myself the more we move up.”

Before signing off, the young talent makes sure to highlight the people who allow him to live the dream.

“Big shoutout to my family back home, especially my mother who cooks all my meals and makes camp easy with all she does for me. And last but not least my sponsors — I wouldn’t be able to do this without you,” he adds before mentioning his sponsors.



