‘It Looks Like He’s Running’ – Liam Paro Says Paddy Donovan Has Stalled on Signing Contract

The war of words between Liam Paro and Paddy Donovan has escalated dramatically, with the Australian contender openly questioning whether the unbeaten Irishman truly wants their fight.

The former World champion has accused the world title challenger of stalling and refusing to sign the contract.

Paro and Donovan are slated to feature as the co-main event on a blockbuster No Limit card headlined by Nikita Tszyu vs. Michael Zerafa. The fight came about after the IBF ordered the pair to contest a world title eliminator, a shot a Lewis Crocker and his IBF welterweight title the prize for the winner.

‘The Real Deal’ has agreed to go into the Aussies ‘ backyard and his publicly declared his confidence.

However, Paro claims the Matchroom southpaw has been sitting on the paperwork “for weeks,” fuelling the Australian’s belief that doubts are creeping in.

The Queenslander, a former IBF super-lightweight world champion, says Donovan’s reluctance to sign tells a very different story than the one he’s selling in interviews.

“If he’s so confident he gets through me, why hasn’t he signed the contract yet?

“He hasn’t signed yet,” Paro told Fox Sports. “And I know he’s had the paperwork for weeks.

“How hard is it to sign a piece of paper? Especially if, in his eyes, I’m just a stepping stone.

“This fella calls himself a fighter, but he won’t put pen to paper. It’s annoying at this point. I just hope he grows a set and signs.

“He keeps talking about being the stronger puncher, the bigger man… it’s all just a load of s***. If he truly believed that, he’d have signed already.

“At this stage, it looks like he’s running with his tail between his legs.”

Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan Face Off for the First Time Fight week ahead of their IBF World Welterweight Title fight on Saturday night.

Last week, No Limit CEO George Rose announced the bout at a press conference, insisting an agreement had been reached.

“Nothing’s officially signed yet,” Rose admitted, “but everything is agreed in principle. A handshake between two men is as good as a contract. As far as we’re concerned, it’s on,” he added before Paro said the Andy Lee stylist may be getting cold feet.

“Paddy knows this is a tougher fight than those two Crocker losses and the idea of dropping three in a row is starting to weigh on him.

“That’s why he’s hesitating.

“He’s out there talking a big game — saying he’ll be the bully, he’ll be the puncher, he’ll overpower me. But if he really believed any of that, the contract would be signed.

“I signed mine instantly. Seconds. No hesitation.

“I know Matchroom like playing games, but at the end of the day, he’s the fighter. His name goes on the dotted line. And he doesn’t want to do it.

“That tells me he’s having second thoughts.”

Paddy Donovan during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend.

When asked about Donovan’s confidence in interviews, Paro didn’t soften his stance.

“A lot of people call themselves fighters,” he said. “But when it’s time to step up, they don’t do what needs to be done.

“Paddy knows what’s standing in front of him. He knows I’m his hardest test yet.

“I’ve crashed parades before — just ask Subriel Matias.

“So the fact he still hasn’t signed? It proves he doesn’t believe his own talk. It’s all for the cameras.

“He’s selling an image he knows he can’t live up to.”