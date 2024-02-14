‘Let’s swing these things’- Shane Meehan’s big reaction to small gloves

Shane Meehan knew what was coming once he felt the pro gloves tightly wrapped around his knuckles.

The Mullhudart native registered an impressive first-round knockout on his debut last Friday at the Warehouse.

The JB Promotions dropped his Traycho Georgiev – a cult hero among boxing nerds for defeating a YouTuber – with the first-ever professional punch he threw before ending proceedings before 3 minutes had passed.

Ideally, Meehan wanted rounds but admits once he tied the 10oz gloves onto his hands he was confident a stoppage was en route.

“That’s just my boxing style. I punch and I like to punch,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I feel like I can box as well, but I like to throw the hands. As soon as I put the gloves on I knew. I felt my knuckles coming through and I was like ‘let’s swing these things’.”

The new-to-the-scene– pro would have liked a few more rounds to show off his skills but wasn’t moaning about an inside-the-distance finish.

“I’m happy with it. I wish I could have shown more of what I can do, but if you see a punch you have to take it,” he says before he suggesting a lot of work goes into a short night.

“I put the work in and it paid off. Work on the bag, pads, and in sparring. It doesn’t look like much if it’s over in the first round but that’s hours and hours of work.”

Fighting in the pros was a ‘dream come true’ moment for Meehan and he wants to experience stepping through the ropes again as soon as possible.

However, he is happy to move steadily toward title fights.

“For now I’m enjoying myself, I’m ok with keeping quiet. I just want to be active and of course, down the line, I’m happy enough to fight for belts. I feel like I’ll earn it and deserve it and I feel like my time will come.

“I’m very thankful to Jay [Byrne] and hopefully he puts me on the next show and the next show and I can continue to show the people what I’m about.”

Photo Credit Mark Mead