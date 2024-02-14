‘Mick Delivers’ – Boston bound Kevin Cronin praises manager Michael Conlan

Michael Conlan delivers out of the ring as well as in it says Kevin Cronin.

The Kerry super middleweight teamed up with Conlan Boxing last month and became two-time world title challenger Conlan’s first managerial client.

‘The Kingdom Warrior’ already seems to be benefiting from the link-up after being handed an American debut next month.

The 27-year-old ships out to Boston where he fights a yet-to-be-determined opponent at the IBEW Hall on March 16.

There was a chance Cronin could have appeared alongside Feargal McCrory and Joe Ward on the undercard of Callum Walsh’s Madison Square Garden fight night on March 15, but he is more than grateful to be out in Boston a day later.

“Mick delivers,” Cronin stressed when speaking to the Independent.

“I’m very happy to be getting an opportunity to fight in Boston. I would have loved to have fought in Madison Square Garden. I know it will come around again.

“It’s every boxer’s dream to fight in Madison Square Garden, but come here when I signed for them I was probably expecting to be out in Belfast for my first fight with them, but I’m not I’m going to be out on St Patrick’s Day in Boston, which is class.

“And for the first fight under the Conlan Boxing banner, and the first fight with Mick as my manager, is probably a bit of a statement. They’re putting me out there and they’re going to bill me anywhere really.”

Having delivered a Boston bout, Conlan is now trying to get Cronin a test. The Olympic medal winner has American Cleotis Pendarvis on top of the opponent shortlist.

The former IBF and WBA USA champion, who fought Dierry Jean in a world title eliminator, is past his best but still had enough about him to defeat the previously unbeaten Bastie Samir in 2019.

“Mick wants him out of the bunch, because he wants to test me, he wants to make sure I’m the real deal, before they’d push me on to an international scene or a European scene.

“So obviously if Mick can tie down that guy then it’ll be Ireland versus America on Paddy’s Day in America, which is a seller on its own, not to mind for the Kerry people that are in Boston. It would bring everyone out. It’s really got the makings of an unbelievable night over there,” he adds before stressing he has to follow suit and just like his manager has to deliver.

“Get people mentioning my name, like ‘Jesus did you see what he did to that fella, nobody does that’. That’s what I’m looking to do over there. I’ve always been looking for my break, and I’ve got my break now with Conlan, they’re giving me opportunities.

“Now I’ve just got to deliver.”