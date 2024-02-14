The Return of Slick Victor Rabei

Victor Rabei is on the comeback trail.

The former BUI Celtic champion is back in the gym and is eyeing a return to the ring.

It’s early days with regard to revisiting competitive boxing, particularly considering the Moldovan Dub’s run of misfortune, but Irish-boxing.com understands Rabei could end his long absence from the sport in the coming months.

The 29-year-old who started fast, hasn’t been seen in the ring since as far back as 2021. Having impressed domestically he was set for a big Stateside Star-promoted fight with Omar Brophy in 2019 but saw that fight frustratingly fall through on several occasions.

The Steven O’Rourke-trained fighter managed to get out twice either side of those Brophy’s disappointments but hasn’t been seen in a ring in nearly three years.

The Dubliner, who has names like Karl Kelly, Jake Hanney and Mark Morris on his record did manage to remain relevant and was linked to the likes of Ray Moylette, Lee Reeves and even Gary Cully over his period out.

The always domestically keen and relevant fighter should be a welcome addition to the much busier domestic scene.

Rabei had been a popular figure since turning over in the Summer of 2017. He developed a following, took on challenges, and looked like he could play a part in reinvigorating Dublin boxing.

His TG4 broadcast victory over Hanney several years ago looked the perfect platform for him to kick on at home. However, the fall of Assassin Promotions in Ireland, the pandemic, and the subsequent lack of shows meant things slowed down right to a halt.