Only One Word to Sum Up Donagh Keary’s Pro Start – ‘UNBELIEVABLE’

Donagh Keary may just go into debut with more bruises than he’ll get during his four-round pro bow.

The Rathfirland BC graduate has had plenty of reason to pinch himself since he decided to turn over.

The 20-year-old secured Irish boxing legend Ryan Burnett as a coach before securing a Madison Square Garden debut, and as if that wasn’t enough, he punches for pay live on UFC Fight Pass on a stacked Irish card on St Patrick’s weekend.

All three are ‘unbelievable’ in their own right, but cummutivaley they represent the perfect start to pro life.

“To be honest, I don’t know what it will feel like, but I know it’ll be good,” he says, commenting on his MSG debut.

“It’s unbelievable to get to debut there,” he adds before continuing the unbelievable theme.

“It’s unbelievable to be on such a card on St. Patrick’s weekend. I’m a proud Irish man as well, so I can’t wait to walk out to some Irish music. A few of my mates and family are over, so it will be some buzz.”

The three-time Irish amateur champion goes into his pro bow on the back of a camp under the guidance of former unified world champion Ryan Burnett – and claims he couldn’t have a better man in his corner.

“Ryan Burnett is absolutely unbelievable. He’s added a lot to my style. Before I turned pro if I was asked to do six rounds I’d say frig that, but now I’m doing six and I’ve a lot more left in me.”

The Newry native turns over young and just when it looked like he was about to establish himself as an elite-level amateur.

He claims he always knew he’d feel more comfortable out of the vest and, after defeat in the last Elite’s, knew the time was right to turn over.

“After the Elites, I was a wee bit sickened, but from when I turned 1,8 I was wondering should I turn over or not. I’ve always had a pro style. After the last Elites, I was like that’s it. I’m going. I’ve always wanted to go pro. I just wanted to win a major medal as an amateur; that was my goal. I never really dreamt of the Olympics it was just get a major medal, be it a European or Commonwealth, but then after the Elites, I got a good enough deal, so I took it and went pro.”