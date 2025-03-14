Michael Conlan Backs ‘Driven’ Kevin Cronin to Prove Dana White Right

Kevin Cronin’s drive to get Emmet Brennan revenge eclipses anything the boxing steeped Michael Conlan has ever seen.

The Olympic medal winner and two-time world title challenger has been around some of the Ireland’s most decorated boxers throughout his career – and none have had the kind of sole focus the Kerry super middle brings into this weekend’s Madison Square Garden, Theather hosted rematch.

‘The Kingdom Warrior’ rematches Dublin’s Brennan on the Callum Walsh topped 360 Promotions bill this Sunday.

The pair met in September of last year when Olympian Brennan secured a victory Team Cronin instantly questioned.

It was the third time the Kerry native lost a tight title Fight of the Year contender – Cronin suffered points reverse to Jamie Morrissey twice – and Conlan claims the 28-year-old is extremely determined to make sure he doesn’t feel that upset again.

Although Conlan, who debuted on top of an MSG bill, also claims revenge isn’t the Munster super middleweight’s sole motivation, pointing out the venue and stage also play a part.

“Kevin’s buzzing. He’s fighting in Madison Square Garden on Paddy’s weekend. What an opportunity,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s the same for Emmet it’s a massive opportunity. Emmet proposed the fight for the Garden fair play to him. Fair play to Kevin for doing everything he could to get there too.

“This fight is a demanded rematch. The UFC, UFC Fight Pass, Tom Loeffler and Dana White all demanded it.

“I’m excited for it. I believe Kevin was hard done by in that first fight. But this fight, I think he’ll right that wrong.. I’ve never seen someone more focused and more driven to go in there and do the job.”

Speaking about his own Madison Square Garden experience, Conlan said: “For me, it’s the Mecca of boxing. The atmosphere is every single time I was there was amazing. It’s unbelievable. It’s hard to describe. Walking out there for my debut was absolutely mental. I never expected it to be that way.”