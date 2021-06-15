Headline News News Pro News 

Triller killer – Jono Carroll’s massive crossroads clash postponed

Jonny Stapleton ,

Jono Carroll’s crossroads clash with American Andy Vences has been postponed.

The super feather had secured a slot and a progressive fight on the undercard of the world lightweight title fight between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jnr.

‘King Kong’ was set for a WBC International silver rankings title fight with Andy Vences on the new-to-the-scene, youth-targeted, vibrant, and certainly different platform that is Triller in Miami on Saturday [June 19].

However, the fight and indeed the card have been postponed.

Undisputed lightweight champion and bill topper Teofimo Lopez tested positive for COVID this morning meaning his defence against George Kambosos Jr has been postponed, as has the entire card.

Triller founder Ryan Kavanagh claims the fight and undercard are postponed and cancelled. He revealed the card has now been pushed back to August 14.

It’s obvioulsy disapointing for the 29-year-old southpaw who had put in a long camp and forked out for a stint training in Mexico.

However, he may find solace in the fact the fight is still there and he could secure victory in a fight he believes will propel him toward a world title fight before the summer is out.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Book of Condolence for Muhammad Ali opens in Ennis

Joe O'Neill

Help improve Irish boxing – IABA want to hear your thoughts

Joe O'Neill

McComb suffers controversial defeat to former World Champ

irishboxing