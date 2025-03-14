Leading Man – Thomas Carty Plans to be a Star Among New Heavyweight Cast

Thomas Carty believes he is on course to becoming a leading man among the new heavyweight class.

The Dublin heavyweight brings the Carty Party to New York’s Madison Square Garden this coming Sunday.

It’s another fight on a big TV bill for Irish boxing’s premier big man and the first of two spring outings for the 10-0 prospect.

Defeat American man mountain Dajuan Calloway over eight rounds live on UFC Fight Pass this Sunday, then make it a dozen pro wins in on a Queensberry show he is penciled in for in April, and ‘The Bomber’ expects to start making world-level moves.

He also points out that the time to make a world-level assault may be right with the likes of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Derek Chisora, and his manager Dillian Whyte now at the tail end of their careers.

“The guys that we all know, the regulars, they all seem to be coming toward toward the end of their careers,” he told the Engergized Show.

“There’s a new cast of heavyweights coming through, and I think I’m more than capable of being one of those heavyweights,” the popular southpaw explains.



“I’ve had 10 fights, I’m in the top 50 out of 1500 heavyweights in the world, and hopefully after these two fights, I’m up in the 20s. Then it’s about rolling the dice every fight. It’s about who is the best on the day then.”

Hoping to derail the 29-year-old’s plans is Calloway. The American isn’t a body-beautiful modern style heavyweight but has a solid-looking record and eight knockouts from 10 wins, which suggests he can punch.

However, Dana White’s favourite heavyweight believes he should handle the Ohio native.



“I’m at the stage of my career if I’m not putting these guys away, I should probably look at a different career. I haven’t given it too much thought. I’m turning up on March 16 and I’m going to do a job regardless.”

This 360 Promotions Garden bout is Carty’s first Stateside. As a well-spoken, big-punching Irish heavyweight, the Celtic Warrior Gym boxer is primed to impress the Irish in New York and thus open another promotional avenue for himself.

And it seems that is the plan.

“Any new audience is fantastic. Any new set of eyes on me is great. I believe I’m exciting enough for people to say ‘I’d like to see him again’. When people come to see me fight, I want them to leave satisfied. I want to provide entertainment and value, so when I fight again the new eyes tune in to watch me again and become fans for life.”