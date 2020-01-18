Logo



John Joe Nevin confirms fight date and hits out at Fonseca

By | on January 18, 2020 |
Headline News News
John Joe Nevin [14(4)-0] will kick off what he hopes will be an active and progressive 2020 next month.

The ‘Mullingar Shuffler’ yesterday revealed he will trade leather in the UK on February 17.

The date is secured, but an opponent has yet to be booked. The Olympic silver medal winner claims Francisco Fonseca [25(19)-2(1)-2] was offered the fight, but priced himself out of trading leather with the talented West Meath fighter.

The now Jim McDonnell trained fighter, who has also expressed a desire to fight IBF world champion Tevin Farmer, beat the Nicaraguan super featherweight’s brother last time out, dropping and out pointing Freddy Fonseca at the York Hall.

The 30-year-old had hoped the younger of the two well traveled fighting brothers would have wanted to avenge his siblings defeat, but confirmed he is now searching for another opponent.

The brothers appeared on the same London card last time out as Francisco drew with Alex Dilmaghani live on Channel 5 and Freddy was beaten in a WBA ranking title fight with John Joe Nevin.

Francisco has another ranking title fight lined up and seems to have chosen an American hosted Valentines Day WBC silver title fight with Ryan Garcia over a fight with the former Irish amateur standout.

Regardless the pursuit of the former Latino champ is positive and shows those guiding Nevin, whose pro career has been traffic jam style stop start, are looking to step him up this year.

It appears another test and possible ranking title fight will be sought for February as Nevin attempt to bring a recently found momentum into 2020.

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

