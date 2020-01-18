Manny Pacquiao sends message to Conor McGregor ahead of UFC return

It’s typical Manny Pacquiao.

Conor McGregor has been mentioning his name throughout the final stages of the build up to his UFC return, revealing the pair had talks and stating he’d like to fight in the future.

The eight division world champs response? To wish McGregor luck ahead of his battle with Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas tonight.

It’s not a call out or direct response to McGregor’s fight talk, but that isn’t the Philippine Senator’s style and in that regard any form of response is significant.

Not to mention the man as ever draped in the Tri Colour, Sean Gibbons suggests a fight can be made.

The American with strong Mayo roots works with Top Rank and a number of South East Asian fighters tells McGregor to get in touch at the end of the video.

It’s believed talks are ongoing and that like Mayweather, ‘Pac Man’ might bow out from boxing with a lucrative clash with McGregor, meaning the Irish MMA star would be one half of two of the highest grossing boxing bouts in recent years.

McGregor certainly seems intent on returning to boxing this year. Earlier in the week he discussed his world title ambitions, Pacquioa talks and McGregor hopes – and as recent as weigh in day he was doubling down on Mayweather rematch talk.

“I would love the rematch with Floyd, it could happen this year,” he said.

“I’m going right to the top, I thought I did well [against Floyd], I did do well, I won rounds, hit him more times than Manny Pacquiao hit him.

“I think with small adjustments in the prep and an understanding of his style I would beat him.”