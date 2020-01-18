Pierce preaches patience -O’Leary in no knock out rush

Pierce O’Leary [3(1)-0] isn’t promising another highlight reel knockout when he returns to the ring on February 1.

O’Leary showed just why he is called ‘Big Bang’ and what the hype with regard his power is all about with a devastating finish of the teak tough Alex Bazza in December.

However, the new to the pro scene puncher isn’t promising a repeat when he returns on the next #MTKFightNight installment.

The sensible teen claims he will approach his fourth pro fight just like has the previous three looking to win first and taking the knockout as a bonus.

Considering he fights 74 fight veteran Liam Richards [12(1)-62(1)] a stoppage would be a massive statement – the 33-year-old Wiltshire native has only been stopped once in 62 defeats.

However, O’Leary is keen to show he is the better boxer of the two rather than the bigger puncher.

“I knew that knockout win would come. I didn’t want to rush but it was a bonus to get in and out early for the Christmas period. I think there’ll be a lot more knockout wins when the 6-8-round fights come around. I can take my time,” O’Leary said.

“Richards is a different challenge. The game plan will be similar to last time though. We go in to box knowing we have a higher boxing IQ. We look to gain more experience and feel the crowd again but if the chance comes, we’ll take it.”

The teen fighter proved a welcome addition to the pros in late 2019, but expects to make a more notable impact over the 12 months of 2020.

“It was a brilliant end to 2019 as I moved to 3-0 with a knockout win. It’s been fantastic with MTK Global planning my next move straight after the last one. As a result, I’m constantly learning and gaining experience.

“As we have a full year ahead of us now, we’re already in the gym and we get to learn more ahead of each fight.

“After my last one, I went home and spent time with my family over Christmas. I did a ton of sleeping! I tried to actually switch off and not think about training or boxing and as a result, I recovered really well. I’m fresh. I feel like a new man,” he added.

Leading the card at the iconic Belfast venue is Sean McComb vs. Mauro Maximiliano Godoy, the WBO European title clash between Davey Oliver Joyce and former world champion Lee Haskins, Gary Cully vs. Joe Fitzpatrick for the Irish lightweight title plus Lewis Crocker vs. John Thain.

Recent Ultimate Boxxer champion Steven Donnelly, Padraig McCrory, Dee Sullivan, Callum Bradley, Taylor McGoldrick and Ruairi Dalton join O’Leary on a busy undercard.