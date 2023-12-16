Eubank and Benn hold up big Padraig McCrory news

The difficulty around getting a Chris Eubank Jr and Connor Benn fight made is forcing Padraig McCrory to be patient.

Belfast’s working-class hero, McCrory is on the verge of announcing the biggest fight of his career. The 36-year-old has agreed terms with Edgar Berlanga and is expected to share the ring with the New Yorker in Florida on February 23.

However, the fight has yet to be officially confirmed with ‘The Hammer’ proving a victim of Benn – Eubank not being able to nail down terms.

It’s understood Matchroom want to get the massive fight between the sons of British fight legends Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank sorted before confirming their early 2024 schedule.

As a result, the contractual standoff between the British fighters, means official confirmation of McCrory-Berlanga, as with other planned fights, is on ice.

Berlanga was last seen outpointing Jason Quigley and although he is undefeated, ‘The Chosen One’ is a fighter McCrory feels he could upset.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com previously, the Dee Walsh trained fighter: “This is a massive risk. I’m fighting a very dangerous guy, a very good fighter.

“I was in Vegas for my honeymoon in 2017 and my son was born nine months later. It’s written in the star. I’ll be going to Vegas, if I get this fight, with all belief I can the job done.”