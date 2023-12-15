‘Cruel and embarrassing’ – Chantelle Cameron hits out a Eddie Hearn’s reaction to her Katie Taylor defeat

Chantelle Cameron will find it hard to work with Eddie Hearn to make the rubber match after how the promoter celebrated Katie Taylor’s win over her last month.

Cameron has cut a disgruntled figure since she lost her light-welterweight world titles and suffered a first career defeat to the Irish sporting great in the 3Arena.

The Northampton native was unhappy with how the fight was refereed and with how the officials were selected.

She also wasn’t pleased with promoter Hearn’s reaction to the result. Cameron claims the Matchroom Chairman’s response to Taylor winning November contrasted massively with how he responded when she beat the Irish fighter in May.

She told BBC Look East: “They always knew I was a threat against Katie Taylor and that’s what happened in the first fight when you see Eddie [Hearn, the Matchroom promoter] nearly crying when I actually beat her.

“In the second fight, in the celebrations, he forgot I was his fighter as well. He was jumping up and down, happy.”

Dublin, Ireland – November 26: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight. 26 November 2023 Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor wins. seen with Eddie Hearn

The former undisputed light-welterweight champion of the world, understands Hearn and Taylor have a strong working relationship but called for her promoter to be impartial.

“Obviously they’ve had a great story together, and a great journey, but they represent me as well.”

The 32-year-old says she wants a third fight but suggests negotiations might be harder this time around.

“I want the trilogy, but it’s hard to work with someone that does that to you. I respect him as a promoter, I became undisputed [champion] under him, but that [Hearn celebrating Taylor’s win] was a little bit cruel and embarrassing for me as well.”