Lois Walsh rejoices in historic title win at the ‘Mecca’ of amateur boxing

Lois Walsh was never going to let her sister’s special day prevent her from having her very own big day in the National Stadium last month.

Walsh boiled down from 54kg to 48kg to give herself the best chance of adding a prestigious National Elite title to her collection of Irish crowns.

The sacrifice was made all the tougher by the fact the Wicklow fighter’s sister’s Hen and Wedding both took place during the lead-up to the Championships.

However, the thought of being crowned Irish champion inspired her to remain disciplined.

“It was tough because I had my sister’s wedding and her hen in between all of that,” she tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I really had to think about the end goal and days like this. Having come up last year and watched others have success, I thought ‘if you want to get into boxing this is the mecca of amateur boxing [you have to make those sacrifices].”

While Walsh’s win was huge for her personally, it was also special for the club she returned to in late April.

The National Elite light flyweight champion of Ireland is Fr Flanagan BC’s first ever National Elite champion.

“I can always say I made history for the club being the first Elite champion they’ve had, that in itself is great,” she adds before trying to express her obvious delight.

“There is no words to describe it.”

Walsh was one of those ‘happy-to-enjoy-the-moment’ winners. Speaking after was more than content to bask in the glow of hard-earned glory as well as look back at a tough fight.

“I’m just delighted to have won and we’ll see where it takes me from here. I’m happy to take in the win and see where it goes from here. I’d like just take every opportunity that comes to me.”

Looking back at the decider she said: “Carol Coughlan has been around years, she is amazing, I’ve sparred her for the last number of years and she is an amazing opponent. She made me work for it.”