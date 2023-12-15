Charm Offensive – Hearn Wary of ‘rubbing’ the GAA wrong way

Eddie Hearn is on a GAA charm offensive!

The Matchroom boss is doing all he can to ensure he doesn’t upset the powers that be within the organisation as he tries to deliver a massive summer stadium fight for Katie Taylor.

A fight on Jones Road has been on the agenda since late last year and Matchroom had hoped to promote the Irish sporting great in the historical stadium last May.

However, fallout over costs, which played out publicly, saw the Taylor homecoming moved to the 3Arena, a venue she sold out twice since.

Croker was put back on the menu after Taylor avenged her defeat to Chantelle Cameron to become Ireland’s first-ever two-weight undisputed champion.

Speaking at the time, Hearn did call for the GAA to show their ‘compassionate’ side when it comes to costs and it’s since been revealed that an Aviva backup plan is in place.

In more recent days the Matchroom Chairman has been careful to avoid any potential friction. Speaking on the MMA hour he kept it all positive about going ‘outdoors’ in what would be a huge night for Irish-boxing in May or June.

Speaking on the MMA Hour Hearn said a second rematch between Cameron and Taylor could happen “outdoors, maybe at Croke Park, maybe at the Aviva, whatever. It’s going to be another monumental event for Irish boxing”.

Hearn, promoter for both fighters, added that talks about holding the fight at Croke Park are “ongoing”.

“We won’t rub anyone up the wrong way,” he said.

“We’re all working to try and make [it happen].”

Speaking about a possible trilogy in Croker Park Taylor said: “One of my favourite fighters is Marco Antonio Barrera – him and Morales is the best trilogy you can ever see, so if we can have that type of trilogy that would be absolutely iconic for the sport. Even better if we can get it in Croke Park with 80,000 people. That is the stadium we’ve all wanted for the homecoming so that would be amazing if it happened.”