Love at First Sight – Dana White Confesses Love for Callum Walsh

Dana White has confessed his love for Callum Walsh.

The UFC boss man has been involved with the Cobh starlets since his second pro fight and has been a big advocate of the ‘fastest rising star in boxing’.

White has helped make the Freddie Roach-trained Tom Loeffler promoted boxer become UFC Fight Pass’s favourite boxer – and has played a part as the 24-year-old has become a 3Arena and Madison Square Garden headliner.

Explaining why he has so much time for Walsh, White, who will make a more concrete move into boxing with TKO in Saudi Arabia, told The Ring: “I love Callum Walsh.

“I love his style. I love the fact that he’s willing to take tough fights, and I just liked the kid personally as soon as I was introduced to him. Promoting him is fun for me, and I am having fun doing it.”

Promoter Loeffler is just as fond of the LA-based Irish man, who tops a bill against Dean Sutherland in Madison Square Garden this Sunday.

The promoter who helped lead the Klitschko brothers and Gennadiy Golovkin’s widespread success has big plans for Walsh, although he points out he has plenty of time to bring them to fruition.

“Callum is on a great track,” Loeffler said.

“We don’t want to rush things. His record definitely has quality opponents. I can see him fighting for a world title within two years. There is no need to rush. He is on a great trajectory. He sells tickets. He has great ratings. The UFC fans know him. The WWE fans know him. You see the popularity.

“Dana has supported Callum ever since we signed him. We couldn’t build Callum’s career without Dana’s help. We’ll see some big things coming from the TKO Group in the sport of boxing.

“Callum is going to take over Madison Square Garden during St. Patrick’s Day for years to come. Callum knows that in order to keep headlining these kinds of shows, he has to fight quality opponents, and Dean is a quality opponent who is coming to win.”