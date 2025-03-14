Fearless by Name Fearless by Nature – Feargal McCrory Straight Back in at the Deep End

Typical of Feargal McCrory, he didn’t want to ease his back to winning ways.

The Tyrone boxer returns to Madison Square Garden’s Theater this coming Sunday, where he fights for the first time since his brave but ultimately unsuccessful world title attempt against Lamont Roach last year.

Common practice would be for McCrory to pursue a routine win to get back into the swing of things, but there is nothing common about the Coalisland fighter.

True to his ‘Fearless’ ring moniker, the American-trained super featherweight elected to go straight into a test of real note.

The 32-year-old will fight a fellow former world title challenger in Keenan Carbajal on the Callum Walsh topped UFC Fight Pass broadcast bill.

“It’s a test, a real test,” said McCrory if his fight with a boxer with 17 knockouts to his name.

“But I want tests. The reason I came to America was because I wasn’t getting the opportunities I wanted in Ireland. It was always a dream of mine to come here too and these opportunities have arisen so when a hard fight comes along, I say: ‘Lets go’.

“I haven’t got long left in the game. There would have been no problem getting an easy fight for this one because I’m coming off a loss, but that’s not what I’m about. I’m 32 now, and there are things I want to achieve.

“Carbajal can punch and he’s also had eight weeks’ notice for this fight, so he’s had a full training camp.”

A large and vocal support has been a feature of McCrory’s career and he says his fans are in for a real treat on Sunday.

“People in America support me, there are people flying over from Ireland so it’s only right that I’m in a hard fight and I’m excited for it.

“We’ll meet in the centre of the ring on St Paddy’s weekend, and we’ll have a real good dust-u,p and I have to be on it to get this win. I will be.”