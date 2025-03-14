King’s Carnival – Callum Walsh Inspired by the Carty Party

Callum Walsh enjoys a Carty Party but wants to make sure it doesn’t eclipse the King’s Carnival.

The Cork boxer returns to New York and Madison Square Garden when he tops a 360 Promotions-promoted UFC Fight Pass broadcast fight night.

Just like he did when Walsh headlined in Dublin’s 3Arena in September, fellow prospect Thomas Carty provides support this coming Sunday night.

Walsh recalls how the heavyweight puncher indirectly motivated him in September – and it’s quite possible he may do the same again.

“When you are out the back, I’m the last fight and watching all the boys win,” Walsh smiled while talking to the Examiner. “So, I watched Thomas Carty get the knockout and I was like, ‘I better go out and get the job done. I can’t let Thomas Carty take over the show.’

“The Carty Party. It is good that he is on the show too. It is good having people like that, they show up to fight. He brings a great crowd too.”

Walsh takes on former BUI Celtic Champion Dean Sutherland in the headline fight. Carty takes on heavyweight xx also on a heavily Irish-influenced undercard

Fighting in the ten-round co- main event, former junior lightweight world title challenger ‘Fearless’ Feargal McCrory, returns to The Theater at Madison Square Garden against Brandon Benitez, of Queretaro, Mexico over ten rounds.

Super middleweights Emmet Brennan of Dublin, Ireland and Kevin ‘The Kingdom Warrior’ Cronin will face-off in a highly anticipated rematch from their hotly contested clash won by Brennan at the 3Arena event on September 20, 2024.

Popular Irish heavyweight Thomas ‘The Bomber’ Carty, of Dublin will make his U.S. debut against Dajuan Calloway of Warrenville Heights, OH in a scheduled eight rounder.

Long a New York City fan favorite, super lightweight contender Cletus ‘The Hebrew Hammer’ Seldin, (28-1, 23 KOs), faces veteran Yeis Gabriel ‘El Tigre’ Solano, (15-4 10 KOs), of Monteria, Columbiain an eight-round showdown.

Sean O’Bradaigh of New York City makes his professional debut against Jose Manuel Florentine, of Boston, MA also debuting as a professional in a four round light heavyweight clash

Featherweight Donagh Keary of Castlewellan, Ireland will make his pro debut in a four-round featherweight bout against an opponent to be announced.