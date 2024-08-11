Olympic Homecoming Plans Confirmed – Two homecomings for Harrington

Ireland’s Olympic heroes are set for a big welcome home

All Ireland Olympic participants are to be honoured at a public homecoming event in Dublin on Monday afternoon.

The civic reception, hosted by Dublin City Council, will take place at the GPO on O’Connell Street at 12.30pm.

Team Ireland has won seven medals in Paris – four gold – one of which was one by Kellie Harrington – and three bronze – at its most successful Olympic Games.

The event , which was planned in conjunction with the Olympic Federation of Ireland and will be attended by the Irish Olympic boxing team, will be free and open to all, with tickets not required.

“We’ve all enjoyed watching the Irish athletes do us proud in Paris,” Lord Mayor of Dublin James Geoghegan said.”Now is our chance to tell them in person just how proud we are of them. I have no doubt their efforts will have inspired lots of girls and boys all over the city and country to try and be like them someday.

“So come along to O’Connell St on Monday and let’s give the Irish Team a welcome home to remember!”

Team Ireland Chef de Mission Gavin Noble said: “Over the past few weeks our athletes have performed outstandingly, and have inspired the nation with their endeavours at the Olympic Games in Paris.”We are really proud of each and every one of them, and we would like to thank Dublin City Council for hosting such a special event to honour them.”

Two-time boxing gold medal winner can look forward to two rounds of celebration as a second party taking place at Portland Row is planned for later in the evening.