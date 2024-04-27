AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

Going for Gold – Sweeney and O’Rourke contest European Finals today

Jonny Stapleton

Shannon Sweeney and Aoife O’Rourke go mining for gold today.

The Team Ireland fighters traded in European Championship bronze for silver thanks to semi-final victories on Thursday and will attempt to upgrade again this afternoon.

St Anne’s Sweeney will vie for gold against Bulgaria’s Zlatislava Gena Chukanova. That flyweight gold medal bout is the second bout of the day.

Roscommon’s O’Rourke will look to make it a sensational three European Championship golds when she contests against Russia’s Anastasiia Shamonova in Bout 10.

The only session to be boxed on Saturday will begin at 4pm, Irish time.

Team50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sports for a living for over 20 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

