Going for Gold – Sweeney and O’Rourke contest European Finals today
Shannon Sweeney and Aoife O’Rourke go mining for gold today.
The Team Ireland fighters traded in European Championship bronze for silver thanks to semi-final victories on Thursday and will attempt to upgrade again this afternoon.
St Anne’s Sweeney will vie for gold against Bulgaria’s Zlatislava Gena Chukanova. That flyweight gold medal bout is the second bout of the day.
Roscommon’s O’Rourke will look to make it a sensational three European Championship golds when she contests against Russia’s Anastasiia Shamonova in Bout 10.
The only session to be boxed on Saturday will begin at 4pm, Irish time.