Olé Olé Olaniyan – Adam Olaniyan Wins World Gold

Jobstown Boxing Club’s, Adam Olaniyan added another gold to Team Ireland’s medal tally at the Youth World Championship today with a comprehensive victory in the men’s 92+kg division over Uzbekistan’s Shakzod Polvonov.

The 6’6 rangy Dubliner overcame challenges from boxers hailing from Iraq, Hungary and Mexico before being crowned this years champ’.

Olaniyan was cool and composed right from the off, opening up with lightning quick, piston-like jab to keep the Uzbek fighter to the outside, before addressing his attention to Polvonov’s midsection with strikes to the body.

Testing the waters from early in the first round with feints and jabs, Olaniyan fired a powerful straight right hand down the pipe which certainly earned Polvonov’s respect, as the Uzbeki brought his guard very high after getting touched with the strike, along with countless snappy jabs.

As the first round progressed, the Dubliner fired a swooping right hand that failed to land, leading to Polvonov capitalising and countering on the missed strike.

After giving a great display of ‘the sweet science’ and technical striking in the opening three minutes, it was no surprise when Olaniyan scored 10 points on all but one of the judges scorecards.

After feeling Olaniyan’s jab countless times in the first round, Polvonov fired a hook combination of his own, which briefly sent the Dubliner’s back to the ropes at the opening stages of the second round.

The pair would proceed to go jab-for-jab in the round, and unsurprisingly Olaniyan was first to reach the target, given the Dubliner’s 6’6 stature and frame.

Straight shots seemed to be the successful selection for Olaniyan, as he got caught over-extending when firing looping strikes in the second round.

The pair looked to tire slightly near the end of the round after a brief period of clinching, with Olaniyan firing a sumptuous, snap left hook just as the bell rang to sound the end of the round.

Again, the European Gold Medallist was awarded 10 points on all the judges scorecards, and looked to be well on his way to secure World Gold.

Early in the third and final round, Olaniyan doubled up on his left hook, with his range and speed proving to be the difference maker in the bout.

Confident as ever on the back foot, Olaniyan popped his patented jab in the face of his adversary once more, before the Uzbek brawler closed the distance and engaged in the clinch, inevitably running down the clock for the Dubliner.

Looking somewhat tired in the late stages of the third and final round, Olaniyan spun out of the clinch, turning his back to the Uzbek, who pressured the Irishman, ripping shots to his body.

It appeared to be too little too late for Polvonov, who finished strong, but was inevitably well beaten for three rounds, with Olaniyan winning via a 5-0 unanimous decision, securing Ireland’s second gold medal of the championships.