Maurading McGinty batters bruises and beats brave Albrecht

Brett McGinty battered, brusied and beat brave Pavel Albrecht at the Sky Dome in Coventry tonight [Saturday].

The maurading middleweight threw punches with real intent from first to final bell to register victory in the first of three Irish interest bouts on the Hennessy card.

The 23-year-old continuely pressed the action doing more body work than Pimp My Ride over four rounds but couldn’t register a second successive stoppage.

Albrecht looked ripe to go on more than one occassion but proved himself brave and battled to finish on feet, meaning the Ricky Hatton trained fighter came away with a 40-36 win much to the delight of his large traveling support.

The win was McGinty’s fourth since he turned over. The Donegal fighter had a baptism of fire against the always have a go Jan Ardon over six in December of last year. More routine learning fights followed and a first knock win came against Teodor Nikolov in September.

Now after ending his first year as a pro with an entertaing performance and win over the well traveled Albrecht the Hennessy Sports may look to step it up further in 2022.

The St Johnstone 160lber stalked from the off and forced the action in the first stanza. Albrecht to his credit did his best to keep the Donegal fighter off, threw leather of his own and didn’t just look to employ survival tactics. However, the Czech fighter shipped the kind of body shots that looked like they would take their tole later in the fight.

There was a bit more variety from McGinty in the second and it became clear he was starting to hurt 30-year-old Albrecht. A couple of slip right hands tested the chin of the away fighter while he landed the kind of left hooks to the body his coach Ricky Hatton used to great effect in his pomp.

The Oakleaf graduate upped the gears in the third and Albrecht really began to feel the pace and power. The blue corner fighter battling to stay in there and used and consulted the journeyman trick book to make sure he made into the last.

Hatton advised a sustain period of pressure would prompt the Czech fighter to quit in the last but again the away corner fighter proved himself brave and showed genuine make the final bell ambition. The entertaining McGinty continued to pile forward, continued to hurt Albrecht and continued to dominate but his fourth pro foe did let his hands go on occassion and was determined to finish on his feet.

The win sees McGinty improve to 4-0 with while Albrecht drops to 9-14-0