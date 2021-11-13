Normal service resumed – Monaghan Mean Machine Stevie McKenna blitzes Djarbeng

Normal service was resumed in Coventry tonight [Saturday] as Stevie McKenna returned to his stoppage-winning ways.

The seek and destroy merchant’s two-year, eight-fight knockout streak was ended by durable Frenchman Moussa Gary at the same Sky Dome venue last time out.

However, the undefeated welterweight did his best to prove ‘Hitman’ points wins are the exception and not the norm as he took Richmond Djarbeng out early on the Hennessy Sports card this weekend.

Djarbeng came into the fight as somewhat of an unknown quantity but on paper looked another step up for the Monaghan man. With 25 knockouts to his name the 31-year-old’s record suggested he brought genuine power to the fight and as a former PABA title challenger was deemed more than capable, although the fact all his wins came in Ghana against unknown opposition left room for people to question how good he really was.

Monaghan’s menacing mean machine didn’t give fans the chance to find out, as he jumped on the fighter that took former World Champion Jeff Horn into the third round.

‘The Hitman’ pushed the Ghananian back to the ropes and left bombs go. Djarbeng had no choice but to try and cover up. He eventually buckled under the pressure and hit the canvas. Having faced a taste of what would lay ahead if he rose to his feet he remained on one knee as the referee counted him out.

It meant the exciting prospect registered his tenth win before one minute of the fight had passed, Djarbeng officially counted out after 43 seconds.

The knockout victory was one of the best young finishers in Irish boxing’s ninth inside the distance win and the sixth time he got the job done in one.

McKenna had promised his opponent ‘extra punishment’ after what he deemed ‘rude’ weigh-in antics and quickly set about dishing it out. Somewhat upset the DJ got his ring walk music wrong and didn’t play Johnny Cash’s ‘Cut You Down’ he let his frustration out on the African.

He swarmed all over the 31-year-old and got him out of there before a punch came back his way.

The win see’s McKenna move into double figures and improve his slate to 10-0 while Djarbeng slips to 31-5-1.