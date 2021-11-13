Aaron McKenna warms up for title fight with shutout win

Aaron McKenna warmed up for his first title fight with a one-sided win over a gallant Gabor Gobics in England tonight [Saturday].

The Monaghan middle whitewashed the experienced and teak-tough Hungarian in his first fight as a Hennessy Sports fighter.

The big for the weight talent dropped Gobic in the first round but despite dishing out serious and constant punishment was brought the distance, winning 80-71 on the referee’s scorecard.

The eye-catching former Golden Boy prospect was initially scheduled to take on Ghanaian hard-hitter Edem Bika over 10 and for the WBC Youth title on the Hennessy Sports bill.

However, the title fight was called off last minute and the Smithborough fighter faced Gabor Gobics. As late replacements go the Hungarian 37-year-old was deemed a good one, especially considering the 37-year-old had taken the likes of Gary Spike O’Sullivan and former World Champion Hassan N’Dam the distance.

The away corner fighter did prove his durability and gave McKenna eight rounds ahead of a delayed Crystal Palace hosted December 10 title shot.

An early night looked on the cards when McKenna dropped his opponent in the first round, but the Hungarian gave a glimpse of the toughness that was to come by rising to his feet.

The prospect dominated the second with controlled aggression, showing a measured but menacing approach with the left hook to the body particularly standout.

Between the second and the third father and coach Fergal McKenna assured an easy night awaited if the prospect remained composed and picked his shots.

It was more one-way street than traffic in the third. McKenna had his opponent wincing under a barrage of quality body shots and punished him upstairs anytime a tight guard dropped.

By the fourth, there was a sense Gorbic was set to fold but despite more of the same in terms of McKenna dominance, the brave Maygar made it into the fifth.

‘The Squirrel’ showed a bit more ambition early in the fifth but was soon punished for the adventurous approach. It wasn’t long till he was back on the ropes eating serious shots. It got to the stage where the referee twice considered stepping in but the teak-tough Hungarian lived to fight another round.

By the sixth, it felt like Gobics needed to be saved from a vicious McKenna by his corner.

Sensing the Smithborough fighter’s desire for an early finish, McKenna’s corner advised he use more variety and combinations during the minute’s rest. The younger of the two boxing brothers followed orders, threw combinations and moved through the gears, inflicting more damage on the experienced opponent. However, he was still there going into the last.

With the final bell in sight, serial survivor Gobics was never going to wilt and he played brave punch bag for three more minutes.

The victory moves McKenna to 13-0 his brave opponent’s record now reads 26-22-2.