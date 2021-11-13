News Videos 

WATCH LIVE – Aaron McKenna, Stevie McKenna and Brett McGinty fight in Coventry

Jonny Stapleton , ,

Aaron McKennaStevie McKenna and Brett McGinty all trade leather in England tonight.

The trio at the Coventry Skydome Arena on Saturday 13th November, live and free on Channel 5, as part of Hennessy Sports multi-titled card.

Donegal’s McGinty [3(1)-0] fights Pavel Albrecht [9(7)-12(6)-0] in his fourth pro fight, Stevie McKenna [9(8)-0] faces an interesting fight with Djarbeng [31(25)-4(2)-1] and Aaron McKenna faces former Spike O’Sullivan foe Gabor Gorbics [26(16)-21(6)-2] over eight.

The main event and chief support clash will be broadcast on Channel 5 with the undercard also free to air on Youtube.

All three Irish interest fights can be seen on Hennessy Sports Youtube channel. The broadcast begins at 5pm with McGinty fourth into the ring, Stevie McKenna follows two fights after with Aaron McKenna in just before the switch to Channel 5.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

How to watch James Tennyson vs Josh O’Reilly – Running Order – What Time?

Jonny Stapleton

LA life- Ireland’s youngest pro signs with American managerial company

Jonny Stapleton

Sheer delight – Top Ulster prospect turns over with American management company

Jonny Stapleton