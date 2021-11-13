Conor McGregor offers to box UFC Champion on Crumlin BC’s famous Good Friday show

Conor McGregor has offered to box a current UFC interim champion and the man with ‘the best hands’ in MMA on the famous Crumlin Good Friday show.

‘The Notorious’ wasn’t too happy to see himself placed third on a ‘best boxers in the UFC’ list put together by EZRaw and tweeted as much.

The former two weight UFC champ argued no one was ‘remotely close’ to him when it came to the sweet science in the UFC, although he did tip his hat to former bantamweight champion Petr Yan, who was top of the pile.

The Russian, who is trained by former Irish title challenger John Hutchinson in Phuket Thailand, was quick to respond and instantly called out the former Crumlin amateur.

‘No Mercy’ Yan said he would fight or box McGregor anytime and whilst remaining cordial the Dubliner said was willing to oblige.

Considering Yan is a bantamweight an official bout with McGregor, whose last fight played out at 156lbs wouldn’t happen, so McGregor suggested a spar or a bout on one of the Crumlin Boxing club shows.

The massive MMA star said he would welcome the Russian to the Pearse Park based club and welcome a fight.

“I’ll box the lad no sweat. On the Xmas show or Good Friday even, recovery permitting. He a good little boxer for sure and a credit to his Irish coaching. You guys are welcome all the way. There is only one Mac G but! Uimhir a haon,” McGregor told Yan’s Irish coach online.

Conor, we all know that you like to talk, but let’s get straight to the point if you really want to box or to fight, I don’t care about the weight or the ruleset. I bet you won’t show up @TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/EJN2AbQQ32 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) November 12, 2021

McGregor has competed on the legendary Crumlin Good Friday show against Michael McGraine in 2019 and has been a regular in the club in recent years.

Indeed, he has used the likes of Bra Brady and Phil Sutcliffe jr as part of his team in some recent UFC fights. He boxed with the club from the age of 12, winning the Dublin Novice Championships as a 16 year old. He continued at the club after this but his commitment would dwindle as MMA took hold.

The Dubliner would go on to achieve superstardom through the UFC but the club where he started would always hold a special place in his heart.

The 32-year-old had previously featured on the show over ten years ago – on a night which also featured future pros Luke Keeler, Jamie Kavanagh, Glenn Foot, Robbie Burke, and Karl Kelly among others and a who’s who of top Irish fighters have boxed on the bill throughout the years.

Yan is coached by ‘Buncrana Banger’ Hutchinson in Tigermuaythai Phuket Gym Thailand. The Donegal native told Irish-boxing.com before Yan defeated Jose Aldo, “Petr is without doubt one the best stand up strikers in the UFC, boxing is his background.”