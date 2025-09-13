Matthew Boreland takes Irish title from Ruadhan Farrell after a Windsor War

It was a case of bang-bang from ‘Bam Bam’ as Matthew Boreland (6-0) pulled the BUI Irish super-bantamweight title from Ruadhan Farrell (7-2-1).

Picture: Matthew Boreland in action against Ruadhan Farrell. Picture by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

At the end of a barnburner sixth round, Farrell’s corner threw in the towel, relinquishing the north Belfast man’s hold on the belt in the process.

Boreland, under the tutelage of former unified world champion Ryan Burnett, moves to 6-0 after an impressive win in a cracking contest.

Boreland was scheduled for his first 10-rounder, but needed only six.

The Coleraine man burst from the blocks and a left hook on Farrell gave the challenger the start he needed.

Boreland continued his fine start in the second with Farrell showing signs of good recovery by the third.

Farrell was appearing in only his 10th pro fight here, but had lost to Colm Murphy and had a disputed draw with Gerard Hughes, which he later avenged at the SSE Arena in March.

Boreland promised that this would be “fast and explosive” and he made good on the vow.

“I’m going to be on him from round one,” he warned in the build-up.

The sixth round was one for the ages.

A pair of big left hooks from Boreland dropped his opponent at the start of the sixth.

Farrell came back impressively and ‘Rudy’ appeared to rock Boreland briefly with a minute left.

However, just before the bell Boreland buzzed Farrell again and he staggered back to the corner.

Soon, the towel came in and Boreland – the new Irish super-bantamweight champ – was being carried by Burnett; talk about being on the shoulders of giants.

Boreland said: “I can’t thank Ryan enough, he has changed me as a fighter. I owe him so much.”