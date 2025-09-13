LIVE UPDATES: Days Like This, Crocker-Donovan undercard

Windsor Park in Belfast hosts a historic night of boxing with Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan set to clash later in an all-Irish battle for the IBF World Welterweight title.

In the co-main, Ishmael Davis faces Caoimhin Agyarko while Tyrone McKenna and Dylan Moran go head-to-head in an intruguinding rematch.

There are some top clashes on the undercard, too. The card gets underway at 4.30pm and irish-boxing.com will have the action as it happens.

Refresh the page for the latest action from the undercard:

Fight 9: Super Welterweight Ishmael Davis v Caoimhin Agyarko

Caoimhin Agyarko survived a real scare to persevere his unbeaten record and retain the WBA Continental Super Welterweight title.

In the chief support to the IBF world welterweight title fight between Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan at Windsor Park, Agyarko (18-0) defeated Ishmael Davis (13-3) on a split decision.

Agyarko went to the canvas in the 12th round and referee Michael Alexander called the knockdown – handing Davis a potentially decisive 10-8 round – but Black Thunder squeezed through to defeat Black Panther.

With his right eye bulging, Agyarko was examined by the ringside medic at the end of the 12th, but was given the go-ahead to enter the final three minutes of an intriguing clash.

When the sums were totted, the numbers showed just how close an affair it had been.

Howard Foster scored the bout 115-112 for Davis, but both Luigi Boscarelli and Grzegorz Molendą had it 114-113 in favour of Agyarko.

Pre-fight, Agyarko said: “When someone is touted to beat ,me and they bring their best on the night, I show levels, and that’s what I think I need from Ishmael. I need him to come out and be the best Ishmael Davis on the night.”

Davis had risen to 13-0 himself, but the Leeds man ost to Josh Kelly at Wembley on the Dubois-Joshua card last September and then lost out to Serhii Bohachuk in Riyadh on the Reignited card, which was headlined by Usyk-Fury in December.

Davis was a late replacement for the Bohachuk fight, agreeing with just two weeks notice and he was retired by his corner in the sixth round there.

Davis had the better of the opening verse, but the Stephen Smith-prepared Agyarko was in the groove across the second and third.

The Belfast man was in control for the fourth, but the margins were thin during the middle stanzas when Davis really worked his way into contention in the scrap.

Davis attempted to shift momentum and when Agyarko went to the floor – when it seemed as if he was pushed rather than punched – it may well have been a moment that swung the decision.

Agyarko, however, came through for a win that will do his reputation no harm at all.

Fight 8: Welterweight Tyrone McKenna v Dylan Moran

Tyrone McKenna stopped Dylan Moran in the seventh round at Windsor Park.

McKenna (25-6-1) had indicated beforehand that this would be his swan song, but after stopping Dylan Moran (19-4), The Mighty Celt already appears like a man intent to keep on fighting.

The Belfast southpaw bagged his second win over Moran in a year with a vicious stoppage in the seventh.

Moran was counted after being dropped by a wicked left hook. Moran picked himself off the Windsor canvas and referee Reece Carter had a good look before giving him every chance to find his equilibrium again.

However, McKenna smelt blood and went for the finish. Carter had seen enough with one minute and 22 seconds gone in the seventh stanza of what had been an entertaining clash.

The pair met at the SETU Arena in Moran’s native Waterford last December. McKenna went to Moran’s hometown and earned a second round stoppage.

McKenna subsequently lost to Harlem Eubanks in March. Eubank claimed the IBF Inter-Continental Welterweight crown when halting McKenna in the 10th round.

Moran was quickest to draw fire here, landing a clever left hand, although a cut over McKenna’s left eye seemed to have been opened by an accidental clash of heads.

Moran continued the nice work into the second but McKenna – backed by a large crowd in his home town – was now showing signs of finding his way into the bout.

By the third, McKenna, who had Tommy McCarthy among his corner team, had pulled his own gun from the holster. Like a hunter stalking prey, McKenna kept Moran firmly in his crosshairs.

A right hook by Moran in the fifth was a real reminder that he could be dangerous, but McKenna arrowed a powerful uppercut of his own.

Moran started the sixth well, but McKenna soon hit back again before the seventh drew an end to the bout.

It will hardly be the last we see of McKenna.

Fight 7: Cruiserweight Pat Brown v Austin Nnmadi

Manchester cruiserweight Pat Brown halted Austin Nnamdi to continue his early march in the pro ranks.

The 25-year-old moved to 4-0 with a second round stoppage of Austin Nnamdi, who drops to 12-6.

“A man who irons people out,” was how Matchroom chief Eddie Hearn described Brown.

The British Olympian dropped Nnambi in the second round, but the Nigerian-born opponent got up and faced the count by ref’ Hugh Russell Junior.

‘The Bomber’ clipped Nnambi with a beautiful left hook and was following up with a barrage when the third man in the ring wrestled between them to wave it off.

Nnambo seemed unhappy with the early stoppage, but Brown seemed like a man who was going to end things firmly on his terms in any case.

“The guy right now in British boxing; this guy is so, so smart,” Hearn gushed afterwards.

Brown, who lost to Keno Marley Machado at the 2024 Olympics, is trained by Jamie Moore and is being touted for the top.

Fight 6: Bantamweight Molly McCann v Kate Radomska

Former UFC star Molly McCann had a perfect start to life in professional boxing.

‘Meatball’ stopped Kate Radomska in the sixth round of their bantamweight bout at Windsor Park.

Pro debutant McCann had just landed a left-hand on Radomska when the towel came in from the red corner after one minute and 29 seconds of the sixth and final round.

The Liverpudlian retired from the UFC in March with a 14-8 record as a mixed martial artist. She had previous in boxing and was an ABA champion in her amateur days.

“I’ve had fun,” McCann said.

There was a bizarre moment in the second round when, under a barrage of punches in a neutral corner, Radomska – an ex-kickboxer – appeared to kick out at McCann.

The 35-year-old McCann has said she wants to be a world champ by her eighth fight and she was well in command against Radomska.

The Polish-born Radomska, who fights out of Waterford, has now lost her last five – including a defeat to Shannon Ryan – and drops to 4-8.

Radomska was down in the fifth after shipping a right hand to the side of her head and survived the count by Hugh Russell Junior.

The end was nigh, though, and McCann didn’t have to wait too long for David Diamante to announce her win.

Fight 5: Super-bantamweight Ruadhan Farrell v Matthew Boreland

It was a case of bang-bang from ‘Bam Bam’ as Matthew Boreland (6-0) pulled the BUI Irish super-bantamweight title from Ruadhan Farrell (7-2-1).

At the end of a barnburner sixth round, Farrell’s corner threw in the towel, relinquishing the north Belfast man’s hold on the belt in the process.

Boreland, under the tutelage of former unified world champion Ryan Burnett, moves to 6-0 after an impressive win in a cracking contest.

Boreland was scheduled for his first 10-rounder, but needed only six.

The Coleraine man burst from the blocks and a left hook on Farrell gave the challenger the start he needed.

Boreland continued his fine start in the second with Farrell showing signs of good recovery by the third.

Farrell was appearing in only his 10th pro fight here, but had lost to Colm Murphy and had a disputed draw with Gerard Hughes, which he later avenged at the SSE Arena in March.

Boreland promised that this would be “fast and explosive” and he made good on the vow.

“I’m going to be on him from round one,” he warned in the build-up.

The sixth round was one for the ages.

A pair of big left hooks from Boreland dropped his opponent at the start of the sixth.

Farrell came back impressively and ‘Rudy’ appeared to rock Boreland briefly with a minute left.

However, just before the bell Boreland buzzed Farrell again and he staggered back to the corner.

Soon, the towel came in and Boreland was being carried by Burnett; talk about being on the shoulders of giants.

Boreland said: “I can’t thank Ryan enough, he has changed me as a fighter. I owe him so much.”

Fight 4: Super-bantamweight Donagh Keary v Caine Singh

Relentless Caine Singh upset the odds to end Donagh Keary’s unbeaten start to his professional career.

Castlewellan super-bantam Keary was 3-0 before taking his spot on the Crocker-Donovan undercard at Windsor Park.

Singh was stopped by Cookstown’s Teo Alin on his last visit to Belfast, that loss coming in the fifth round at The Devenish last month.

However, the 28-year-old Singh improved his record to 3-7-2 with a notable win over Keary, who drops to 3-1.

Keary was fighting for the first time in Ireland as a pro after three wins so far in 2025, including a debut win at Madison Square Garden over Geral S. Alicea-Romero on St Patrick’s Day.

The 23-year-old, trained by former unified world bantamweight champion Ryan Burnett, opened well and chopped a big right hand on Singh, who also took a banging body blow pretty well.

Keary was reported to have sold upwards on 900 tickets, but the big support was left gutted at Keary’s first pro loss.

Singh refused to reverse and grew further into the contest as it went on.

Singh lost his gumshield momentarily after taking a big uppercut from Keary, but the Middlesbrough native earned a 39-37 points win off referee Eamonn Magill.

Fight 3: Middleweight: Aaron Bowen v Carlos Miguel Ronner

Aaron Bowen stopped Argentina’s Carlos Miguel Ronner in the second round of their middleweight joust.

Bowen’s signature shot, a superb left hand to the body of Ronner, put his opponent to the floor with about 30 seconds left in the second verse.

Ronner was still seeing stars when Bowen landed a right hand to the head. Down went Ronner and the fight was off.

Bowen moves to 7-0 with his fifth inside-the-distance win.

Billed as “one of the most exciting fighters out there” by promoter Eddie Hearn, Bowen – a Commonwealth Games semi-finalist in 2022 – was slated for eight rounds here, but got the job done inside two.

The talented former Team GB amateur is working with Shiney Singh in the Box Smart Elite Gym in Walsall and is managed by Errol Johnson .

The flame-haired Bowen said: “That means the world to me”.

An excellent body shot dropped Ronner, who couldn’t recover when he did manage to take to his feet.

Bowen smelled blood and with the next punch the fight was done.

He said of the signature shot: “I looked for it. I want to be known for that.

“It’s going great and I hope it continues.”

Hearn has tipped Bowen to fight soon for a Midlands Area title with a British title shot possible in his next three outings if things go to plan

Fight 2: Super-welterweight Kyle Smith v Connor Meanwell

Glengormley native Kyle Smith is off and winning as a pro after overcoming Englishman Connor Meanwell.

The 19-year-old Smith was declared the 40-36 points winner after a four-round super-welterweight contest.

Smith, the Ulster amateur champion earlier in the year when beating Eoghan Quinn, recently flicked over to the pro ranks.

And Smith showed some neat moments for a comfortable and deserved win.

Smith was sharp and controlled on his debut. From the off, Smith set the tone for the fight against 32-fight veteran Meanwell, fighting out of Nottingham.

Nicknamed ‘The Pitbull’, Meanwell was muzzled by Smith early on and was kept on a leash thereafter by the Holy Trinity BC graduate Smith.

“I’ll be firing on all cylinders come fight night,” Smith declared in the build-up – and he was good to his word.

Smith won Irish Boy 2, Boy 3 and Junior Cadet crowns as an amateur and this represents a fine start to life as a pro, bagging a victory on the undercard of a historic all-Irish world title fight.

Fight 1: Middleweight Jim Donovan v Lukasz Barabasz

Jim Donovan opened his professional career with a debut win in Belfast.

The Andy Lee-prepared Donovan overcame veteran Lukasz Barabasz on points.

Heavyweight Joseph Parker, who will clash with Fabian Wardley in London next month, was among those at ringside to cheer on his stablemate Donovan.

A minute in, Donovan landed a big body blow on Barabasz, appearing here after a five-fight losing streak.

A right hook from the Limerick southpaw Donovan tested Barabasz’s balance in the second.

Donovan, a 21-year-old cousin of one of tonight’s headline acts, won 10 national titles before ditching the amateur vest and has a European Schoolboys silver and IBA World Youth bronze medal on his sideboard.

Barabasz survived a count early in the third round after shopping an uppercut from Donovan and the 36-year-old Pole ensured that the Irish debutant didn’t have the bout completely his own way.

However, Donovan landed a sweet right hand heading for the last minute of the fight and maintained his dominance.

Referee Eamon Magill handed Donovan the victory, scoring it 39-36 in his favour.