Plot twist- ‘Golden Ball’ added to the Golden Contract draw

Tyrone McKenna and Tyrone McCullagh have been thrown somewhat of an Golden Contract draw curve ball.

MTK today confirmed twist in the #GoldenContract ahead of Friday’s sold out semi-finals at York Hall.

A coveted ‘GOLDEN BALL’ will dictate Tuesday’s long-anticipated draw, with four super-lightweights and four featherweights hopeful their rummage in the bag sees them become the only fighter in their division to choose their opponent.

With a place in the final of a tournament broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK in association with Matchroom and on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank, MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan is enthusiastic as fight week begins.

Conlan said: “This is just the latest little cherry on top with regards to the thrills and spills in store. It gives the draw an extra bit of interest, as if that were needed with so many big names involved.

“The difference with this golden ball is that whoever draws it gets to pick from all three potential opponents. Had we retained the previous system, whoever drew the other blue ball would have been exempt from being picked.

“As we’ve seen, every fighter approaches the draw differently. Some like to dictate, some like to feel the insult of being picked and some simply don’t care. It’ll be interesting to see how that plays out.

“A lot of eyes will be on whether Tyrone McKenna and Ohara Davies are going to meet on Friday in one of the super-lightweight semis but you can take your pick of all the possible match-ups – it’s going to be exciting.”

Watch the draw live on the Sky Sports Boxing and MTK Global channels from 1.30pm on Tuesday.