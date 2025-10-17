Manager Back’s ‘Ireland’s Best Kept Secret’ To Shine in the Headline Spotlight

David McGinley has backed Callum Bradley to show he is headline worthy with a statement performance on top of his first bill this weekend.

The Tyrone native steps to the forefront of a card for the first time when he fights Piotr Gudel in Letterkenny on Saturday night.

The extra spotlight comes in just his third fight back after a prolonged sabbatical. Fighting in Belfast this Summer, ‘Cool’ looked as impressive as anyone against dangerous away corner man Darwing Martinez, and his manager is backing him to impress again.

Gudel may not be as testing a foe as his comeback opponent, but McGinley believes he will produce a momentum-building performance on the Rumble in the Hills card.

“This is a huge opportunity for Callum to make a real statement and keep the exciting momentum that his career’s finally starting to enjoy,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“To be headlining an event in just his eighth fight is a big deal, but what makes it even more special is that he only got back in the ring this February after almost three years out.

“Going from almost a standing start to headlining after only two comeback fights is almost unheard of, but that tells you the level of talent Callum has. He’s a special fighter, and I think people are beginning to see that now.”

McGlinchey also praised the team around the Omagh talent, crediting their combined effort for the recent resurgence in Bradley’s career.

“It’s been a real privilege to be part of Callum’s wider team. Dom McGuinness, who’s his BBBofC manager, has done an incredible job guiding Callum since his return. He’s been relentless in making sure the right opportunities come along, and a lot of the momentum we’re seeing now is down to his work through Project Boxing with Anthony Crolla. When Dom, Ant and I first sat down to map out Callum’s return, we all agreed, the talent was obvious, but the challenge was taking him from being ‘Ireland’s best kept secret’ to one of the country’s most exciting and talked-about fighters. Saturday night is another step on that journey.”

Looking further ahead, the focus for Bradley and his management is on turning that promise into a title-challenging position over the next 18 months.

“This year’s been all about getting Callum active again after his time away and rebuilding that rhythm. Next year is when we really start pushing on, getting him the right fights, the right experiences, and setting him up for a proper run at big international, televised bouts. Within 18 months, we want him right in the mix at that level and pushing towards major titles. He’s got the ability… now it’s just about timing and opportunity, and that’s what we as his management team need to deliver for him.”