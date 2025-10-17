Hegarty Fights for a Medal as Six Irish Boxers Get European Adventure Underway

It’s straight into medal action for co-captain Roisin Hegarty on a busy day at the European U15 Championships for Team Ireland.

Six of the young boxers are in action on the opening day of the tournament, with one fighting for bronze at the very least.

48kg Macie Duffy O’Connor of Cabra BC is first through the ropes. The Dubliner opens her account against Spain’s Irene Romero Bolanos in Bout 3 of the Afternoon Session.

In Bout 9 of the same session, St Catherine’s 54kg Charley Scott gets her championships underway against Dorina Varga of Hungary.

Team Co-Captain Avona’s Zac Creighton, Avona trades leather with Turkey’s Miraç Kilic in Bout 12.

In the Evening Session, 46kg Kenia Flood Prado takes on Azerbaijan’s Aysan Miriyeva in Bout 6. While Team Co-Captain 63kg Hegarty of Twin Towns BC, Donegal, fights Mia Aleksa of Croatia for medal.

In Bout 17, 40kg John Sweeney, Olympic BC, Galway takes on Ukraine’s David Horvat

Saturday’s programme is available here

Watch

European Boxing is live-streaming the tournament on its YouTube channel, here. Links, per ring and session, will be published on the day of boxing.

Afternoon Sessions begin at 1pm, Irish time, while Evening Sessions get underway at 5 O’clock.

Team Ireland

40kg Ellie May Featherson, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin

40kg John Sweeney, Olympic BC, Galway

42kg Rosetta Casey, Portlaoise BC, Loais

42kg Ronan Charles, Mullingar Elite BC, Westmeath

44kg Ava Harford, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

44kg Pa Casey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

46kg Kenia Flood Prado, Glasnevin BC, Dublin

48kg Macie Duffy O’Connor, Cabra BC, Dublin

48kg Zach Creighton, Avona BC, Dublin, Team Co-Captain

50kg Franky Mooney, Banbridge BC, Antrim

52kg Ellie Curtain Murray, Golden Gloves BC, Cork

52kg Patrick Hourican, Sean Doran’s BC, Armagh

54kg Charley Scott, St Catherine’s BC, Dublin

57kg Kieran McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

60kg Maicey Field, Baldoyle BC, Dublin

63kg Charlie Joyce Connolly, Jobstown BC, Dublin

63kg Roisin Hegarty, Twin Towns BC, Donegal, Team Co-Captain

66kg Eddie Sweeney, Galway BC

75kg Thomas O’Reilly, Portlaoise BC, Loais

Team Managers: Stephen Connolly & Bridget Scott

Coaches:

John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry,

Paul Simson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford

Tommy O’Donnell, Charleville BC, Cork

Lynne McEnery, High Performance Unit.

R&J Karl McLoughlin, St. Catherine’s BC, Dublin