Sean McComb Pleads With Eddie Hearn

Sean McComb seems to have hit an opponent wall.

The popular Belfast southpaw hasn’t fought since outclassed – but according to the scoring judges -didn’t outscore Arnold Barboza Jr in America in April.

‘The Public Nuisance’ has been linked to fighters galore since and has called for opportunities left right and centre. However, it seems his calls for big fights have fallen on deaf and despite being linked heavily to Adam Azim among others, he has to secure a second 2024 fight date.

Barboza Jr promised a rematch but one isn’t forthcoming! Indeed, the American fought and defeated Jose Carlos Ramirez last weekend

McComb was vocal on Social Media during the bout and once again expressed his desire to get a second fight with Barboza.

Indeed, the fighter, who usually looks to make his own luck, went as far as to ask Eddie Hearn for help.

“I don’t ask anyone for anything. On this occasion, I will! Eddie Hearn you watched me school Arnold Barboza live. Give me an opportunity to do it again!”

I don't ask anyone for anything. On this occasion I will! @EddieHearn you watched me school @jrBarbozaArnold live. Give me a opportunity to do it again! — Sean McComb (@sugarseantl) November 16, 2024

The current situation highlights the huge damage poor judging can do. While the vast vast majority feel the Holy Trinity graduate should have had his hand raised on the night, he is left i limbo and with an even more unfavourable risk – reward ratio. Barboza o the other hand moves toward a world title fight.