360 Promotions and UFC Plotting All Irish MSG St Patrick’s Weekend Undercard

360 Promotions are looking to paint Madison Square Garden green on St Patrick’s Day.

The Tom Loeffler led promotional company are planning to return to the famous venue with leading light Callum Walsh on St Patrick’s weekend – and are said to be keen to run with an Irish-influenced undercard.

The UFC Fight Pass and Dana White have already stated they will look to have Thomas Carty involved on the Cork light middleweight cards moving forward, his Celtic Warrior Gym stablemate and fellow BUI Celtic champ Craig O’Brien has a good chance of a second 360 appearance, as has Shuana O’Keefe.

The rumour mill suggests 360 are also looking to put a number of all-Irish fights on the card.

New York-based Monaghan native Larry Fryers could meet Ryan O’Rourke while O’Rourke’s gym mate and British title hopeful John Cooney has been mentioned alongside Tyrone’s entertaining New York ticket seller Feargal McCrory.

The most obvious one would be a rematch between Emmett Brennan and Kevin Cronin. The pair and their fight are known to the UFC Fight Pass fan base, they could conceivably box for the Irish super middleweight title and a Dublin – Kerry rivalry could capture the attention in New York, where Brennan fights for a second time in December.

If a title fight can’t be made the BUI Celtic super middleweight rivals are both expected to populate the card regardless – and Galway-born New York-raised Harley Burke has raised his hand as a willing opponent for both.

A clash that looked set to play out in Waterford early next month could also be New York bound. Irish-boxing.com understands the people of 360 are considering placing the proposed Irish title fight between Senan Kelly and Dave Ryan on the bill.