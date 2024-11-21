The Actress to Play DG can throw hands

The actress who will play Deirdre Gogarty in the upcoming Christy Martin biopic is set to be revealed.

Irish-boxing.com understands Stephanie Baur has been chosen to play the Drogheda native in the movie.

The film, directed by David Michôd and written by Michôd and Mirrah Foulkes, chronicles Martin’s career and extremely interesting life.

It’s a story that can’t be told without Gogarty, Ireland’s first trailblazing female boxer.

Gogarthy and Martin contested the ‘War that put women’s boxing on the map’.

The six-round all-action clash played out on the undercard of Mike Tyson and Frank Bruno’s massive MGM-hosted World title fight back in 1996.

It will no doubt be a major part of the film and Baur will play Gogarty’s part.

Baur is a stunt performance and actress with credits in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Greenland.

The stuntwoman comes from a Brazilian Jujitsu background so has combat experience and looks capable on the pads.