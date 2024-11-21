Thomas O’Toole Ingores ‘Funny’ Domestic Scene Ready to get Serious in Boston

Thomas O’Toole is ready to get serious in Boston and ignore a ‘funny’ domestic scene for now.

‘The Connemara Kid’ ships back out to Boston this Friday night where he’ll look to make it an even dozen in terms of wins.

The eight-round clash with Oscar Riojas is the Galway native’s first as an official Nolan Bros Boxing boxer – and will be the first in a working relationship he believes will lead to him becoming a big star in Boston.

“I’m their main event fighter. The plan is to work together and elevate me to the next level. I already have great support in Boston and with the Nolan’s promoting me I know I can go very far,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

O’Toole is one of Irish fighters in and around super middle and light heavyweight looking to make the move from respected prospect to contender. However, unlike the likes of Tommy Hyde, Emmett Brennan, Kevin Cronin, and even the recently retired Jamie Morrissey, he hasn’t fought for domestic honours.

The Celtic Eagles graduate says he explored the possibility but says he didn’t find any willing Irish opponents, so for now, he’ll focus on conquering America.

“I’m open to any fights if they make sense, I’ve found the Irish scene a little funny I had Irish fighters turn down fights already, so I’m not pushed for those fights right now,” he responds when asked if a domestic clash on the Callum Walsh St Patrick’s week UFC Fight broadcast MSG card appealed.

“I’m on my own path here in America and I’m looking to step up to world level sooner rather than later. But I’m all ears if any reasonable offers come in.”

The 26-year-old is confident he doesn’t need a domestic rivalry to aid his progression. He believes the Nolan brothers can deliver on their ‘big things’ promise and has been reassured by whom they wanted him to fight at Oceanside Club Lido, Revere on Friday.

“They want to put on good shows and real fights and that excited me. We had agreed to fight a dangerous undefeated fighter but the fighter pulled out. So they showed me their eagerness to do big things.

Rather than the ‘dangerous’ undefeated fighter, O’Toole fights the experienced former Joe Ward foe, Riojas.

“This opponent is quite similar to my last in terms of his level. Although it’s my first southpaw which is something we’ve wanted for the past year and is important for my development,” he comments before revealing Nolan Bros had competition for his signature.

“I had a mixture of managers and promoters interested but for me the contract with the Nolan’s made the most sense. They were easy to work with and are all around great people which is very important in this game. They’re working very hard and that’s something I admire big time about them.”