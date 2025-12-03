‘Love, Happiness and Good Scraps’ – Kellie Harrington Delighted With Ring Return

Kellie Harrington seemed to enjoy the relaxed nature of her ring return at the Mansion House earlier this week – although now having climbed back into the swing of things, she might get a little bit more serious about her boxing.

The Irish Icon fought for the first time since her historic second Olympic gold medal win in Dublin, coming out of retirement in an exhibition clash.

The 35-year-old’s bout with Dutch boxer World Championship medal winner Chelsey Heijen topped a bill that included fights for Topping a bill that included fights for underage starlets to established internationals and boxers in between.

It was that celebration of boxing element, the Dublin Darling enjoyed most, explaining how happy she was to see smiling faces when talking to the Nova Breakfast show the morning after.

‘It was great to see everyone smiling and enjoying it. A room filled with love, happiness and good scraps,” she said.



The European, World and Olympic gold medal winner also suggested there may be more serious nights and fights ahead. The lightweight has confirmed she will contest the next National Elite Championships but her international ambitions remain to be seen.

“The ring rust is off, that’s it now, see where we go from there.”

Speaking to RTÉ Sport ahead of the fight, The Portland Row native said: “I really want to give kids from Dublin the experience of boxing in an iconic venue in the Round Room on a card with Olympians and world medalists.

“I just think it’s going to be an iconic night for those kids boxing, and for all of us.

“I’m going to enjoy this, I’m going to have fun.

“I actually am going to smile at people I think. I want to enjoy it.

“And they’re exhibitions so there’s not that much pressure on, but when you’re in front of a crowd things do change so we just take it step by step and see how it goes.”

Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile