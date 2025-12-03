Katie Taylor Reacts to Ronda Rousey Fight Talk

Katie Taylor has responded to speculation that she could face former UFC superstar Ronda Rousey in a blockbuster Las Vegas showdown — and the Irish great hasn’t ruled anything out.

Boxingscene have reported that Taylor and Rousey are in active negotiations for a summer super-fight, with Netflix circling the event after the massive success of Taylor’s July trilogy win over Amanda Serrano.

Speaking at the WBC Convention in Bangkok, where she is being honoured for her remarkable career, the Olympic medal winner admitted she still feels the itch to compete and remains fully open to whatever challenge lands next.

“I’m not too sure – waiting to see what happens,” Taylor said when the fight was put to her.

“I’m ready to fight whenever, really, and take on whatever challenge comes next. Any of the big names, any of the big fights – I’m ready to take on them all.”

While she didn’t mention Rousey by name, her comments arrive amid increasing noise around the possible crossover clash. Rousey — a former UFC bantamweight champion turned WWE performer — has been spotted training in recent months, sparking speculation of a return. The American has stayed coy on her intentions but is understood to be interested in the matchup.

It’s not the first time the Irish Icon has been linked to a UFC name. She has long since been mentioned alongside Holly Holm, the fighter who dethroned Rousey after moving from boxing to MMA.