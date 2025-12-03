Team Crocker Call Out Benn Hypocrisy

Lewis Crocker’s coach has accused Conor Benn of implying ‘double standards’ when it comes to a fight with the Belfast star.

The pair have been linked ever since ‘The Croc’ claimed the IBF welterweight world title.

Indeed, Crocker and particularly his team mentioned it as a fight they would like.

Considering both are Matchroom aligned it’s also a very easy fight to make. With his name and pulling power Benn has been mentioned alongside some massive American names and has called out every world champion at the weight – [Mario Barrios (WBC), Rolly Romero (WBA), Devin Haney (WBO)] – bar the Holy Trinity graduate.

Speaking over the weekend he distanced himself further from a Crocker world title challenge.

One of the reasons Benn gave had to do with the IBF rules and his dislike of their 10lbs rehydration clause, an excuse Team Crocker believe is hypocrytical.

The 29-year-old’s last two fights with Chris Eubank Jr. had strict rehydration clauses in the contract for his opponent.

Crocker’s trainer, Billy Nelson, was quick to point out the obvious, hitting back online, stating: “Watched Connor Benn getting interviewed saying he wouldn’t fight Lewis Crocker because of the 11lbs hydration [clause] the IBF have. Double standards or what ffs Lewis ain’t no drained CEJ.”