Fans Flock as Mike Tyson Makes Unannounced Stop in Belfast

Mike Tyson caused a stir as he made a surprise visit to Belfast on Wednesday.

Fans rushed to catch a glimpse of the former heavyweight champion of the world as he made a personal visit to the boxing-mad city.

‘Iron Mike’ wasn’t in the capital Irish boxing for any pugilist-related reason; rather, his love of pigeons inspired the impromptu visit.

Tyson was in town to visit close friend Kevin McKinney and was spotted by fans on the Cliftonville Road.

McKinney is a world champion pigeon racer ,and Tyson is a lover of the bird.

Speaking in 2016 interview with Graham Bensinger, he said: “My first love is flying pigeons.

“I’m an animal freak. Maybe I don’t know the best routine and how to fix them when they are sick. I like breeding them more than flying them. It’s more than a hobby, it’s more cultural for people as it’s what we do.”