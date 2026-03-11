Level Up – Hijjah McMahon Backs Himself to Shine in Celtic Title Test

Hijjah McMahon is ready to level up performance wise so he can elavate himself to champion status.

The Belfast entertainer travels makes his first serious pro play on Friday, traveling to Scotland where he’ll fight for the vacant BUI Celtic welterweight title.

He admits undefeated Scot Jack Richardson is a step up but it’s a step he is confident he’ll take in his stride.

The 25-year-old is predicts the occasion, the stakes and the level of oppenent will bring the best out of him.

“I’m expecting a tough fighter who’s game and coming to win its in his back yard but that won’t be enough for him to beat me,” Hijjah warns when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“I predict my hand getting raised as always. I predict I’ll get the win with a dominant performance to be honest.

“I’m going to show a new level in this one.”

The JB Promotions man fights for a title relatively early in his pro career, but he points out the path to the prettiest belt in Irish boxing hasn’t been smooth.

“It would mean a lot if I’m honest,” the former semi pro operator adds.

“I have had to jump over many hurdles to even get here and Friday I get to show why I work like I do. I get to prove a few people wrong and more importantly prove my people and myself right.”

Despite the early nature of the fight, McMahon says he had no qualms in taking it.

“Two days after my last fight jay Byrne phoned me and told me what was offered. I took a night with Dee [Walsh], discussed it, and we happily accepted it. “

The Dee Walsh trained welterweight will attempt to follow in the footstep of his manager, Byrne, who became the second man to hold the title his charge fights for when he beat Gerard Whitehouse in 2017.

Byrne also enjoyed title success on Kynock shows in Scotland, not that had bearing on McMahon’s decision making.

“I know jay went there and won a title and that he won this exact belt I’m about to win but I’m just focused on me I don’t really look too much into that.”